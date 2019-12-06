This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 6 December, 2019
Renewed appeal for information over decapitation of statue outside Thurles cathedral

It is believed the incident happened sometime between 26 and 28 June.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 6 Dec 2019, 5:01 PM
23 minutes ago 937 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4921467
The damaged statue outside the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles, Co Tipperary
Image: Garda Press Office
The damaged statue outside the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles, Co Tipperary
The damaged statue outside the Cathedral of the Assumption in Thurles, Co Tipperary
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information in relation to the criminal damage of a 100-year-old statue at the Cathedral of Assumption in Thurles, Co Tipperary. 

It is believed that the incident happened sometime between 6.30pm on Wednesday 26 June and 6.30am on Thursday 28 June. 

The statue stands to the front of the cathedral and the head of the statue was removed during the incident. 

At the time of the incident being reported, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly expressed his “deep regret” at the vandalism.

“Archbishop Leahy was an able scholar and accomplished orator, whose address at the First Vatican Council was widely acclaimed at that time,” he explained.

“The statue was unveiled in his honour in 1911 as a tribute to his work on the cathedral and for the Church in Ireland, as well as his popularity as a pastor.

“I have been moved by the reaction of the people of the town of Thurles, and throughout the diocese, arising from this act of vandalism. It is my hope that the statue can be restored as soon as possible.”

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of the cathedral between those dates, who noticed anything unusual happening or any details that can assist the investigation to contact Thurles Garda Station on 050 425 100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

