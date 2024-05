GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a renewed appeal for witnesses after a man died following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Co Carlow last week.

The incident happened shortly before 11pm on a local road between Rathoe and Ballon at Sandbrook on Wednesday, 24 April.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car involved was found burnt out at the location, and the occupants of the car failed to remain at the scene.

A garda spokesperson said that all aspects of the incident are currently under investigation, led by a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) from the incident room at Carlow Garda Station.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who may have video footage, including dash-cam footage, depicting a dark grey Volkswagen Passat CC or a black Honda CBR motorbike in the vicinity of Carlow town, Ballon, Rathoe, and Ballykealey on 23 April or 24 April.

Investigators are also urging any taxi drivers or other motorists who may have picked up or noticed individuals walking in the Sandbrook area of Ballon after 10.30ppm and into the early hours of the morning on the 24/25 April to contact them with any information they may have.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.