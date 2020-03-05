Irishwoman found dead beside her two children in suspected murder-suicide

POLICE IN THE US city of Reno have launched a murder-suicide investigation after an Irishwoman was found dead beside her two children.

Police said that they arrived at the house at around 11am local time (7pm Irish time) yesterday. There they discovered the bodies of four people; a woman, a man and two teenagers.

A police spokesperson said: “On March 4th, 2020 at approximately 1104 hours, Reno Police Officers responded to the 10000 block of Canyon Country, on a report of a deceased subject. Subsequent investigation revealed three other deceased subjects within the residence that are believed to be members of the same family who reside there. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

“The identities of those involved are currently being withheld pending confirmation by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is offering consular assistance.

The Washoe County School District released a statement regarding the incident.

It confirmed that two of its students had died.

It read: “Good evening, Damonte Ranch High School Family—

This message is being sent on behalf of Darvel Bell, principal of Damonte Ranch High School. I am heartbroken to report to you tonight we have had another tragedy in our Mustang family. Due to this tragedy, all of our athletic and activities tonight have been cancelled.

Two of our students died following a domestic situation in their home. Reno Police are investigating the case, and because this is an active investigation, I am not able to share any more details with you now.”