This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 5 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irishwoman found dead beside her two children in suspected murder-suicide

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is offering consular assistance.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 5 Mar 2020, 8:38 PM
51 minutes ago 33,614 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5035255
Canyon Country Court area of Reno, Nevada.
Image: Google Maps
Canyon Country Court area of Reno, Nevada.
Canyon Country Court area of Reno, Nevada.
Image: Google Maps

POLICE IN THE US city of Reno have launched a murder-suicide investigation after an Irishwoman was found dead beside her two children. 

Police said that they arrived at the house at around 11am local time (7pm Irish time) yesterday. There they discovered the bodies of four people; a woman, a man and two teenagers. 

A police spokesperson said: “On March 4th, 2020 at approximately 1104 hours, Reno Police Officers responded to the 10000 block of Canyon Country, on a report of a deceased subject. Subsequent investigation revealed three other deceased subjects within the residence that are believed to be members of the same family who reside there. This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

“The identities of those involved are currently being withheld pending confirmation by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and is offering consular assistance.

The Washoe County School District released a statement regarding the incident.

It confirmed that two of its students had died. 

It read: “Good evening, Damonte Ranch High School Family—

This message is being sent on behalf of Darvel Bell, principal of Damonte Ranch High School. I am heartbroken to report to you tonight we have had another tragedy in our Mustang family. Due to this tragedy, all of our athletic and activities tonight have been cancelled.

Two of our students died following a domestic situation in their home. Reno Police are investigating the case, and because this is an active investigation, I am not able to share any more details with you now.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie