Dublin: 17 °C Monday 20 July, 2020
Rent freeze extension to be signed off on at incorporeal Cabinet meeting

The emergency measure mean tenants cannot be forced to leave a property, and rent increases are prohibited.

By Christina Finn Monday 20 Jul 2020, 3:02 PM
The time period for the extension is expected to be short.
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

THE TEMPORARY RENT freeze and ban on evictions is to be extended at an incorporeal Cabinet meeting being held later today.

Yesterday, the Cabinet meeting which was due to sign off on the country’s travel ‘green list’ was deferred, due to ongoing negotiations in Brussels.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin remains at the EU Council meeting, where leaders last night failed to agree on €750 billion rescue package.

The temporary rent freeze is due to lapse today – 20 July – and must be extended by Cabinet if it is to continue.

Under the emergency laws introduced at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, the minister said tenants cannot be forced to leave a property, and rent increases are prohibited for the duration of the crisis.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed last week that the eviction ban and rent freeze would continue past today, though he warned it would not be a permanent measure. It is understood the Attorney General has raised legal concerns in relation to the freeze and personal property rights.

The length of the rent freeze and eviction ban will be agreed at today’s incorporeal meeting, thought it is believed the time period will be short.

The housing minister has drafted legislation aimed at protecting renters, which will be brought to another Cabinet meeting which is expected to be held at Dublin Castle tomorrow, if the Taoiseach Micheál Martin returns from Brussels on time.

People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett and Sinn Féin’s Eoin O Broin have called for the rent freeze and the eviction ban to be extended long-term, stating that now is not a safe time for tenants to be forced into homelessness.

