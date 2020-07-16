This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 21 °C Thursday 16 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rent freeze to be extended beyond 20 July

It is understood a memo will go to Cabinet on Monday to approve the measures.

By Christina Finn Thursday 16 Jul 2020, 2:44 PM
45 minutes ago 2,497 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5152110
A memo will be brought to Cabinet by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes
A memo will be brought to Cabinet by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.
A memo will be brought to Cabinet by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.
Image: Shutterstock/fizkes

THE TEMPORARY RENT freeze and ban on evictions is to be extended beyond Monday, it has been been confirmed today.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien had signalled last week that he wanted to extend the moratorium beyond next week’s deadline.

Responding to a question from People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the matter was discussed at Cabinet yesterday, stating that the temporary ban on evictions would not end on Monday.

“Minister O’Brien will make an announcement on that shortly, as to what his intentions are in relation to that, but it won’t end on Monday.

“As the deputy will appreciate, the legal advice around this is very strong, that it can only be temporary and can’t continue forever, for reasons that are well rehearsed.

“A medium term solution is going to be needed, as well as a temporary extension of the ban.

“Minister O’ Brien is working on that and will make a statement on it soon.”

It is understood a memo will go to Cabinet on Monday that will also include extending the rent freeze.

A new date at which both measures will lapse is yet to be set.

O’Brien told TheJournal.ie last week that he had written to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to ask if there are public health grounds to extend the measures beyond July.

When asked if he wants to see the provisions pushed out, he said:

 “Yes, but it’s not going to be extended indefinitely.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“I hope that we can,” he added.

Under the emergency laws introduced at the beginning of the Covid-19 crisis, the minister said tenants cannot be forced to leave a property, and rent increases are prohibited for the duration of the crisis.

“If it is extended – and I don’t know whether it is, I want to be very honest with you, I don’t know – we’ve work to do and Cabinet have to meet on this. I wrote today to [the Minister for] Health, I’ve got to get a response, obviously we’ve got to get legal advice and it’s got to be discussed, but we’re acutely aware of the situation,” said the minister.

The minister is currently working on drafting legislation on rental arrears, and strengthening the rights of tenants. It is understood he wants this legislation passed before the rent freeze and ban on evictions is lifted.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie