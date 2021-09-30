#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 30 September 2021
Advertisement

Watchdog warns landlords breaking cap as rents spike 7%

The increase may indicate an “unacceptable level of non-compliance” with regulations, according to the Residential Tenancies Board.

By Céimin Burke Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 12:16 PM
45 minutes ago 2,641 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5561656
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RENTS ACROSS IRELAND grew by 7% on an annual basis in the second quarter of 2021, an increase that the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) has flagged as a “source of concern”.

The latest rent index from the RTB has revealed that, in the three months from April to June, rents underwent the highest national growth rate since the first quarter of 2019.

In reporting the increase today, the rental watchdog pledged to investigate and sanction landlords that break rent cap rules as the jump may indicate an “unacceptable level of non-compliance” with regulations restricting rent increases in Rent Pressure Zone areas.

Nationally, the standardised average rent now stands at €1,352, an increase of €32 compared to the previous quarter. In statistical terms this amounts to an increase of 3.4% on the previous quarter and a rise of 9.1% compared to the same time last year.

Rents are highest in Dublin, with the average rent standing at €1,848 a month. This represents a 1.2% increase compared to quarter one and a 2.4% jump on a year-on-year basis.

Galway city has the second highest rent, averaging €1,355 per month. Cork city follows closely behind, with the average rent standing at €1,344, while in Limerick city it is €1,196.

The year-on-year growth rates in the cities of Cork and Galway were 6.3% and 9.2%.

With average rents of €969 per month, Waterford is the only city where the standardised average rent is lower than €1,000 per month.

Rents in the cities of Waterford and Limerick City increased by 9% and 8.7% year-on-year.

A total of 10 counties have standardised average rents above €1,000 a month – Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Louth, Meath and Wicklow.

The index shows that rents rose in all but three counties in the second quarter of 2021.

On a quarterly basis, rents in Leitrim increased the most with a growth rate of 17.6%. Louth experienced the largest quarterly decrease, falling by 0.5%.

The county with the lowest monthly rents was Donegal at €677 a month.

The RTB also reported a decline in the number of tenancies registered. The index for the second quarter has 13,884 tenancies compared to 16,085 in the first quarter of the year.

Screenshot 2021-09-30 at 12.12.35

Padraig McGoldrick, Interim Director of the RTB, said the report released today shows national rent increases have rebounded quickly after an initial slow down due to the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The easing of restrictions and the uptick in economic activity has resulted in rents rising in the commuter belt near Dublin, indicating the pandemic has resulted in people moving away from urban areas.

The RTB is yet to examine the effect of new legislation linking rents to inflation instead of a 4% cap, but McGoldrick has said the level of reported increase is still concerning.

“While the latest rent levels will not yet have been impacted by the change in rules for rent setting introduced in July, the level of increase in Q2 2021 is a source of concern and, while there may be legitimate reasons reflecting the rate of increase, it may also indicate an unacceptable level of non-compliance by landlords with rent setting regulations restricting rent increases in Rent Pressure Zone areas (RPZ),” McGlodrick said.

The impact of not complying with these measures can be very severe, and the RTB is committed to ensuring increased compliance with these requirements.

The RTB is currently investigating over 400 cases of non-compliance by landlords in relation to rent increases.

The board has the power to investigate and apply sanctions to landlords that circumvent the legislation in relation to RPZ rent caps. It can apply fines of up to €15,000 and/or costs up to €15,000.

“As of quarter 2 2021, the RTB has commenced almost 400 investigations into improper conducts and to date almost €260,000 has been refunded to current and former tenants as a direct result of breach of rent setting rules,” McGoldrick said.

“On the basis of a request from Minister Darragh O’Brien, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the RTB will escalate its response and introduce an accelerated and focussed campaign to identify and, where necessary, pursue those who abuse or ignore their rent setting responsibilities,” McGoldrick added.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie