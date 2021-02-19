Access to rent supplement for victims of domestic violence extended to the end of the year

VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC violence can continue to access rent supplement on referral from Tusla or Tusla-funded providers through to the end of this year.

The measure implemented in response to the Covid-19 pandemic was initially due to expire this week.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said today it has now been extended to the end of December.

Since it was implemented in August, 49 victims of domestic violence have been referred and supported in getting access to rent supplement.

When an application is made, rent supplement can be provided for an initial three-month period and the usual means test does not apply.

The applicant has to pay a minimum contribution towards the rent for this period.

After the first three months, provision is made for a further three-month period of rent supplement without a means test.

Where necessary, engagement is made with the person’s local authority over a longer-term housing solution.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Minister Humphreys said: “Domestic violence can be a silent and terrifying ordeal for many people, and especially so during the current Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions. There is never an excuse for domestic violence, no matter what the circumstances are.

“As Minister for Social Protection, I am determined to ensure my Department supports victims of domestic violence in seeking safer accommodation and I am pleased to extend the protocol that we have in place until the end of the year.”