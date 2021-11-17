#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 17 November 2021
Advertisement

Oldest and youngest tenants pay the most of their take-home pay in rent

Half the country’s landlords had a rental income of less than €10,000 in 2019, according to new research.

By Eoghan Dalton Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 1:41 PM
1 hour ago 3,028 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5604009

THE OLDEST AND youngest tenants are united in paying the higher proportions of their disposable income on rent, according to new research.

Almost half of tenants aged 65+ are spending at least 35 percent of their pay on rent, while a third of under-30s are in the same boat. 

Meanwhile 23.4 percent of those between 30 and 44 are spending over 35 percent of their income on rent, as outlined by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 

Landlord profile

The report, developed in collaboration with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, also provides a profile of landlords, and the categories they slot into.

It shows that half the country’s landlords had a net rental rental income of less than €10,000 in 2019 with about three in ten more receiving between €10,000 and €20,000 in rental income. Just over 1 percent received more than €100,000 in rental income.

The finance and real estate sectors accounted for 10.9 percent of landlords in employment, more than double the percentage of 4.9 percent for all those in employment, with a third of landlords with 20 or more tenancies working in the sector.

Almost three-quarters (71 percent) of tenants have employee income as their primary source of income. Social welfare (excluding pensions) is the next highest primary income source for tenants (20.percent).

A significant number of tenants living in Dublin City also spent more than a third of their disposable income on rent in the same year.

cso rental Courtesy of the CSO

The figures show a high proportion of properties with poor energy ratings, which are decided on how effective hot water heating, ventilation and lighting are in a home. 

Properties in the rental sector are most likely to have a BER (Building Energy Rating) of C, accounting for approximately 40 percent of properties, with those with an A rating making up 4.8 percent. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The CSO has recorded a jump in those with an A rating – the highest ranking – however these were coming from a low base of 1.1 percent in 2017. This has increased to 4.8 percent in 2021. 

“Looking at different tenure types and populations, the proportion of properties with A or B BER ratings is lowest for those in receipt of Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme or Rent Supplement,” the CSO said in its statement. 

The proportion of landlords under the age of 45 has also decreased in recent years, from 35 percent in 2017 to just over 24 percent in 2021. 

The total floor area of rental properties is lowest in Dublin and particularly its inner city. This is highest in Roscommon, Leitrim and Galway County. The size of rental properties as a percentage of that for all properties is lowest outside of Dublin.

You can find the full CSO release here.

About the author:

About the author
Eoghan Dalton
efdalton@gmail.com

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie