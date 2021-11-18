Report finds 79% drop in number of affordable rental properties available in just three months

THERE has been a 79% drop in the number of affordable properties available for rent across the country in just three months, a new report finds.

The situation is particularly stark for single people as the Simon Communities of Ireland quarterly report found there was just one property available to rent for a single person within housing assistance payment (HAP) limits.

A total of 190 properties were available across all the four HAP categories – which range from single people up to a family with two children. This is a decrease of 79% on the 906 properties which were available in the June study.

The Simon Communities of Ireland has warned that the lack of availability will cause homeless rates to increase.

The report found there were 1,017 properties available to rent at any price within 16 areas examined over a three-day survey period in October.

This represents a drop of 54% on the 2,208 properties which were available to rent when the study was carried out in June.

The report also notes that the supply of homes is overwhelmingly located in Dublin, with 76% of all properties available to rent at any price being found in the capital.

In nine of the 16 areas surveyed there were no properties available to rent in any category within HAP limits.

Those areas were Athlone, Cork city centre, Galway city suburbs, Leitrim, Limerick city centre, Limerick city suburbs, Sligo town, Portlaoise and Waterford city centre.

Wayne Stanley, of the Simon Communities of Ireland, said: “This escalating lack of affordability is placing more and more pressure on the most vulnerable in the rental market.

“The sharp contraction of supply, documented in this report, is likely to contribute to the rising monthly numbers of people forced to enter homelessness.

“These numbers demand that we respond with solutions that will prevent individuals and families from being evicted into homelessness. We will be calling again on Government to support the Simon prevention Bill.”

The proposed legislation aims to provide increased protection for those facing eviction and deemed to be at risk of homelessness.

Last week a report from property site Daft.ie found that the number of homes available for rent across Ireland had dropped to an “all-time low”.

The quarterly report noted that the supply crunch was leading to further price spikes around the country.