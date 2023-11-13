People who rent are now paying over €3,500 more per annum than mortgage holders

RENTERS ARE PAYING €3,588 more per year than buyers who’ve taken a 90% loan to value mortgage on the same property.

Analysis on the latest Daft Rental Price Report, conducted by MoneySherpa, has identified renters in Dublin, Louth, Limerick, Meath, Longford, Kildare and Mayo are paying €4,000 more than buyers on average.

Dublin City Centre was the region with the highest difference between renters and buyers, with €8,359 more in rent paid each year.

The only area in the country where rents are lower is South County Dublin, where rents are over €3,000 cheaper than mortgage repayments a year.

Monesysherpa.ie Yearly average saving in mortgage payments versus rent per region. Monesysherpa.ie

While the latest Daft report found rents remained stable in Dublin, attributed to improved supply in the county, it found that all rental prices outside of the capital have increased in the last quarter.

When comparing current prices to rents during the same period last year, rents Dublin has still seen an yearly increase of 4.3%.

Ronan Lyons, author of the latest Daft rent report and an economics professor at Trinity College Dublin, said that a “significant pipeline” of new rental homes has emerged in Dublin.

He added that this “steady flow of homes, especially since 2022, has eased the very tight market conditions that had emerged after Covid-19 lockdowns”.

However, Mark Coan, founder of moneysherpa.ie, said that more and more renters are spending the same amount of money as homeowners and “have nothing to show for it”.

Coan said: “Those that can, pay over €100,000 less to live in their home over 30 years and then own a home that they can pass onto to their family if they wish. Those that can’t, are pay €100,000 more over 30 years and have nothing to show for it.”

He said the analysis raises some “significant questions about the current mortgage lending rules”, which he says are creating a chasm between those who can get a mortgage and those that can’t.

He added that the government, regulators and lenders need to develop “more creative solutions” in order to help “trapped” renters get on the property ladder.

Note: Journal Media Ltd has shareholders in common with Daft.ie publisher Distilled Media Group.