Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 26 June 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Sam Boal Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien.
# renting in ireland
Government wants public's view on what a 'fully functioning' rental sector should look like
The review is intended to inform policy changes around the rental sector.
3.6k
21
1 hour ago

THE GOVERNMENT IS asking members of the public to participate in a review of the country’s rental market in order to help ascertain what an “improved fully functioning private rental sector should look like”.

This review is part of the Department of Housing’s updated ‘Housing for All’ plan that was committed to in November of last year.

The review is intended to draw conclusions on how the housing system can be improved to provide a viable “safe and secure framework” for both “landlords and tenants”, the Department has stated.

The public consultation process will be carried out through an online form.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that the Government is focused on increasing supply of “all kinds of safe and secure housing” including rental, as well as the need to protect renters while retaining landlords in the system”.

Speaking about the review, he said that his Department are encouraging people to offer their “views, experiences and perspectives on the private rental sector in Ireland”.

In a document setting out the remit of the review, the Department states that the rental sector provides a “source of accommodation for households prior to their movement to other tenures”.

“Many people live in private rented housing during early adulthood, having left the parental home,” the Department further states.

It adds that rental housing stock provides an “important adjunct to the social housing stock, as market subsidies such as the Housing Assistance Payment provide social housing supports to low income households renting a private market dwelling”.

The Document says that the composition of Ireland’s rental sector has changed since 2016, when the proportion of households headed by a non-Irish national was just under 40%, “a proportion which seems to have grown in the intervening years”.

It further says that amongst other important changes, the demographic makeup of households renting in the private market seems to have changed, as it is “increasingly similar to those in home ownership”.

It also recognises that those in the rental market experience among the “most severe” housing difficulties.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
21
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     