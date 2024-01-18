Just 33 rental properties available within HAP limits across 16 local authority areas

JUST OVER 30 PROPERTIES were available to rent through the Government’s Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) across 16 local authority areas in Ireland in December, a report has found.

The research carried out by homelessness charity Simon Communities of Ireland shows that these were the only 33 properties available to rent within the discretionary rate for the scheme, which gives councils the option to support HAP for properties above the normal rent limits, when there are no others available.

The number of properties available in this category increased by 6 between September and December of last year.

The ‘Locked Out’ report found that 1,149 properties were available to rent within the 16 areas that were surveyed. This figure also increased by 248 properties compared to September 2023.

Just two properties across the areas surveyed were available to rent within standard HAP rates, both of which were in Cork City Centre.

In 9 of the 16 areas surveyed, there were no properties available within standard HAP rates.

The report found that the supply of properties within HAP limits is predominantly within Dublin, where 76% of the available properties in December were located.

However, in Dublin the discretionary rate for HAP is 50% higher, so properties that cost more can be rented through the scheme in the city.

Waye Stanley, the Executive Director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, said that the latest Locked Out report shows the “dearth of options” available for those experiencing homelessness in the private rental market.

While there was a small increase in availability in December, Stanley added, “it is clear the private rental market is not a sustainable option for the vast majority of people experiencing homelessness.”

He said that the solution is “social housing”, and that the scale of the homelessness crisis in Ireland requires “immediate action from Government”.

Stanley suggested that in the short term, the Housing Minister could increase the HAP rates so that more properties become a viable option for the payment.

“Government can work with local authorities to see a more targeted use of the allocations from local authorities,” he added.

You can view the HAP rent limits for each local authority area here.

Under the scheme, local authorities pay people’s rent to their landlord’s directly.

HAP tenants pay a weekly rent contribution to their local authority based on their income, and ability to pay.

The scheme allows people to keep their housing supports while working full time.