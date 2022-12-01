Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 11°C Thursday 1 December 2022
Vast majority of people under probation did not reoffend within a year

Reoffending rates differed by region.

33 minutes ago
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AROUND 70% of people who received probation instead of a jail sentence did not reoffend within a year of receiving the order, a new study has shown. 

Figures released by the CSO Re-Offending Statistics 2018 report (the latest stats available) indicate a consistent pattern of “reduction in re-offending rates of people under probation supervision since the tracking of re-offending rates began in 2008″.

Key stats from today’s report include:

  • 72% of people who received a probation order in 2018 did not re-offend within one year
  • 3-year re-offending rate: 52% of individuals who received a probation order in 2016 did not re-offend within 3 years of receiving the order
  • 64% of young men (under 25) did not re-offend within one year; this is lower than the average one-year non re-offending figure of 72%

There was a significant difference in the re-offending rates regionally ranging from just over a fifth (21%) in the Mid-East, consisting of Kildare, Louth, Meath, and Wicklow to just over a third (34%) in both the Mid-West and South-West regions (consisting of Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Cork, and Kerry).

At county level Mayo (10%) and Roscommon (12%) had the lowest one-year re-offending rate while Tipperary (39%) had the highest reoffending levels from individuals issued with probation in 2018.

The Director of the Probation Service, Mark Wilson, welcomed today’s publication. He said he was happy to see the consistent reduction of re-offending rates among people under probation supervision.

“These findings demonstrate the efficacy of our work and indicate that our evidence-based supports and interventions continue to have a positive impact, both in terms of changing offending behaviour and improving community safety.

“The study also provides clarity about where continued focus is required. This includes prioritising our targeted interventions with young people and acknowledging the challenges of addressing offending behaviour in the first six months after an order is imposed,” he added. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

