Taoiseach: 'Safest way' to return to indoor hospitality is to limit access to those vaccinated or recovered from Covid

THE PLANNED REOPENING of indoor hospitality is to be delayed until at least 19 July when the government will propose a plan for how the reopening will take place.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has not provided a date for the reopening, saying that his priority was to ensure that “when a sector reopens it stays open”.

Indoor hospitality had been scheduled to return next Monday 5 July but, following a “stark” assessment from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) about the potential spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, this has now been put back.

“Last night, we were advised by public health officials in very stark terms that proceeding exactly as planned on 5 July carries a real risk of greatly increased spread of the virus, increased hospital admissions illness and death,” he said.

NPHET also said in its advice to government that indoor dining could initially return for fully vaccinated persons only before a wider reopening at a later point.

This suggestion was discussed at a Cabinet meeting this morning and concerns were raised about how this could be implemented.

Restaurant and pub groups earlier described this suggestion as “unworkable” and “ridiculous”.

The Taoiseach said this afternoon that this suggestion would be examined with stakeholders as part of the formation of a plan for indoor reopening.

NPHET’s clear advice based on the modelling it has done is that, given the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant, the safest way to now proceed with return to indoor hospitality is to limit access to those who have been fully vaccinated, or have recovered from Covid infection.

“Over the course of the coming weeks, government will work, urgently, with the relevant sectors to agree a practical and workable approach,” he said.

Other features of the 5 July reopening plan are to go ahead on schedule, this includes the increase in the number of people who can attend a wedding reception to 50 people.

