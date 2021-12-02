Repatriation flight arranged for Irish citizens following flight suspensions in Morocco

THE DEPARTMENT OF Foreign Affairs is chartering a flight from Marrakech for those seeking to return to Ireland following the suspension of flights to and from Morocco.

It was confirmed earlier this week that flights to and from Morocco were being suspended until at least 13 December amid concern over the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The charter flight for those seeking to return to Ireland will depart from Marrakech on Saturday, 4 December.

The Department said many citizens who have found themselves in this position have already made contact with the Embassy of Ireland in Rabat.

Those who have not yet done so are being asked to immediately send an email to the Embassy at rabatembassy@dfa.ie. The Department will then provide further instructions on how to book a place on the flight.

“As regular commercial flights from Morocco are not available at present, I have instructed officials to make arrangements for those who wish to return to Ireland as soon as possible,” Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said.

“Ambassador McIntyre and his team at the recently opened Embassy in Rabat will continue to support citizens in the coming days to ensure a safe journey home,” Coveney said.

“I would like to thank Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and the Moroccan authorities for their assistance and co-operation in granting the necessary authorisations to operate this special flight,” he said.

“We are continuing to provide consular assistance Irish citizens elsewhere in the world who have been impacted by travel restrictions.”

The flight will be operated on behalf of the Department of Foreign Affairs by Ryanair.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Those considering travel over the coming weeks are urged to note that restrictions are subject to change at short notice, and that all passengers should undertake proper research and carefully consider the necessity of their travel at this time.

The Department said it is also important to check with your travel insurance provider on coverage before travel and to check travel advice for your destination on its website.

In October, Morocco said it was suspending flights to and from Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Russia due to concerns about coronavirus trends in those countries.

Morocco has officially recorded around 950,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 14,500 deaths.