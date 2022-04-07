Report shows a 92% drop in the number of affordable properties available to rent since June 2021

THERE WERE JUST 80 properties available for people receiving the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) to rent across 16 areas of the country, a new report shows.

A new report from the Simon Communities of Ireland for the first quarter of 2021 shows that there was a 92% drop in the number of affordable houses since June 2021, when there were 906 properties available.

Just 80 properties were available across the four HAP categories – single people, couples, couple/single parent plus a child and a couple or single parent with two children.

The figures are particularly stark for single people accessing HAP, with just one property available within standard HAP limits. Adding discretionary HAP limits only added one additional property.

A total of 737 properties were available to rent at any price across the 16 areas, which is a 445% drop from the previous report in December 2021, where there were 1,349 properties on the rental market.

The 16 areas were: Athlone, Cork City Centre, Cork City Suburbs, Dublin City north, Dublin City south, Dublin City Centre, Dundalk, Galway City suburbs, Galway City Centre, Kildare, Leitrim, Limerick City suburbs, Limerick City Centre, Sligo town, Portlaoise and Waterford City Centre.

A majority of the affordable properties under HAP were available in Dublin, due to discretionary HAP rates allowing an additional 50% compared to the standard rate.

This discretionary rate is limited to 20% in other local authority areas outside of Dublin, with the Simon Community calling for it to be increased outside the capital.

Wayne Stanley, Head of Policy and Communications at the Simon Communities of Ireland said that the report was “shocking”.

“The vast contrast between this Locked Out report and the last Locked Out report is shocking. The latest homeless figures saw 6,825 adults living in emergency homeless accommodation; the highest number of adults in homelessness ever recorded by the Department,” said Stanley.

“These numbers must be addressed and action must be taken before the situation escalates further. We need a housing system that works for everyone.”

He called for the discretionary HAP rates to be raised up to 50% across the country and for the standard rates to be reassessed by the Department of Housing.

“HAP rates have remained stagnant since 2016 and rents continue to rise. Since then, the national average rent has risen by over 40%.

This means the most vulnerable are left to pay unsustainable top-ups, putting them at risk of tenancy breakdown and homelessness.

“We need to ensure our rental market is affordable and secure, so that it prevents individuals and families from being evicted into homelessness.”