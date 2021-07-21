#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 26°C Wednesday 21 July 2021
Advertisement

'Don't suffer in silence': Gardaí launch online system for reporting hate crime

Gardai said hate crime is significantly under reported in Ireland.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 3:30 PM
42 minutes ago 1,110 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5501599
The reporting system was launched earlier today.
Image: An Garda Síochana
The reporting system was launched earlier today.
The reporting system was launched earlier today.
Image: An Garda Síochana

AN GARDA SÍOCHANA has launched a new online reporting system for hate crimes.

The new non-emergency reporting mechanism will be monitored by dedicated members of the Garda National Diversity and Integration Unit (GNDIU) who will examine reports and take action to record and respond to them.

Gardaí today said the system will enable people to report crimes in a safe and secure way and will “provide increased accessibility to the garda service, particularly for victims of hate crime who may have previously been reluctant to report to An Garda Síochána”.

Superintendent Michael Corbett of the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau said hate crime is “significantly under reported in Ireland”.

“Don’t suffer in silence,” he said.”If you have been the victim of a hate crime please report it to An Garda Síochána , we are here to help you. Let’s stop hate together.”

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement said this kind of access to online reporting enables victims to report hate crime in a way they may feel more comfortable with.

“We understand that not everyone wants to go to a garda station to make reports,” she said. “This facility gives victims the opportunity to report non-emergency incidents to An Garda Síochána. I would urge anyone who feels they have been a victim of hate crime to report it to us. Let’s stop hate crime together.”

She said the impact that hate crime can have on victims, their families, the groups to which they belong and wider society can be devastating.

“Although diversity and integration touches on many different areas in relation to policing, the manner in which An Garda Síochána challenges the prevalence of hate crime in our society can be seen as reflective of our commitment and ability to protect the rights of those from diverse or minority communities.”

The new system was welcomed by Dami Babade, who reported an incident of a hate crime-related assault to gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As a victim of hate crime assault I know the importance of reporting to the gardaí,” she said. “I’m delighted to support the launch of an online system for reporting it. We need to work together to tackle hate crime”.

Paula Fagan, CEO of LBGT Ireland and member of the Garda National Diversity Forum also expressed her support for the new reporting mechanism, describing it as “a very welcome support to the victims of hate crime and the wider community”.

The new hate crime reporting system can be found here.

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie