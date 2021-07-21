'Don't suffer in silence': Gardaí launch online system for reporting hate crime

AN GARDA SÍOCHANA has launched a new online reporting system for hate crimes.

The new non-emergency reporting mechanism will be monitored by dedicated members of the Garda National Diversity and Integration Unit (GNDIU) who will examine reports and take action to record and respond to them.

Gardaí today said the system will enable people to report crimes in a safe and secure way and will “provide increased accessibility to the garda service, particularly for victims of hate crime who may have previously been reluctant to report to An Garda Síochána”.

Superintendent Michael Corbett of the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau said hate crime is “significantly under reported in Ireland”.

“Don’t suffer in silence,” he said.”If you have been the victim of a hate crime please report it to An Garda Síochána , we are here to help you. Let’s stop hate together.”

Speaking today, Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement said this kind of access to online reporting enables victims to report hate crime in a way they may feel more comfortable with.

“We understand that not everyone wants to go to a garda station to make reports,” she said. “This facility gives victims the opportunity to report non-emergency incidents to An Garda Síochána. I would urge anyone who feels they have been a victim of hate crime to report it to us. Let’s stop hate crime together.”

She said the impact that hate crime can have on victims, their families, the groups to which they belong and wider society can be devastating.

“Although diversity and integration touches on many different areas in relation to policing, the manner in which An Garda Síochána challenges the prevalence of hate crime in our society can be seen as reflective of our commitment and ability to protect the rights of those from diverse or minority communities.”

The new system was welcomed by Dami Babade, who reported an incident of a hate crime-related assault to gardaí.

“As a victim of hate crime assault I know the importance of reporting to the gardaí,” she said. “I’m delighted to support the launch of an online system for reporting it. We need to work together to tackle hate crime”.

Paula Fagan, CEO of LBGT Ireland and member of the Garda National Diversity Forum also expressed her support for the new reporting mechanism, describing it as “a very welcome support to the victims of hate crime and the wider community”.

The new hate crime reporting system can be found here.