Report into fatal Rescue 116 helicopter crash expected to be published today

A REPORT INTO the Rescue 116 helicopter crash in which four people died during a search and rescue mission is expected to be published today.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winchman Ciarán Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby all lost their lives after Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 went down on 14 March 2017.

Rescue 116 crashed after it struck Blackrock Island off the Mayo coast on its way to a refuelling stop at Blacksod. It was due to refuel before taking part in a rescue operation.

The bodies of Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby were never recovered.

It is understood that inaccurate charts and risk of fatigue were among some of the contributing factors in the tragic crash.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) is to publish its final report into the crash today following a lengthy investigation and review.

RTÉ’s Prime Time has reported that the report will raise significant questions about why a number of crucial navigation systems failed and will cast doubt over whether the rescue mission was necessary.