US journalist shot dead by Russian forces near Kyiv

A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline northwest suburb of Kyiv, medics and witnesses told AFP.

Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defence, said Brett Renaud died instantly and he had treated the other.

AFP reporters in Irpin saw the body of the victim.

Renaud was wearing a New York Times press badge. However, he was not an assignment with the newspaper.

Advertisement

“The Times “is deeply saddened to learn of the death of an American journalist in Ukraine, Brent Renaud,” depity managing editor Cliff Levy said. “Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker, but he was not on assignment for @nytimes in Ukraine.”

A 51-year-old New York Times correspondent Brent Renaud was shot dead in Irpen today. Another journalist was injured. Now they are trying to take the victim out of the combat zone. pic.twitter.com/7FtazzW819 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 13, 2022