Ireland men's team to face New Zealand in final fixture of calendar year

THE FAI HAS confirmed that the Republic of Ireland men’s national team will welcome New Zealand to Dublin on Tuesday, 21 November, in what will be Stephen Kenny’s side’s final fixture of 2023.

The friendly between the two sides will take place at the Aviva Stadium, three days after Ireland’s European qualifier away to the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

Tickets for the fixture will go on pre-sale from next Wednesday, 30 August, as part of a two-match bundle with the home qualifier against Greece on 13 October. Pricing will start at €50 for the bundle.

Ireland last faced New Zealand in a friendly at Lansdowne Road in November 2019. Derrick Williams, Seán Maguire and Callum Robinson all scored their first international goals in a 3-1 victory for Mick McCarthy’s side over the visitors.

Current manager Stephen Kenny is set to announce his squad next week ahead of the upcoming qualifiers against France at the Parc des Princes on Thursday, 8 September, and against the Netherlands at a sold-out Aviva on Sunday, 10 September.

Written by Gavan Casey and posted on the42.ie