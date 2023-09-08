Search and rescue helicopters to stand down for two hours over employment dispute

ALL FOUR OF the state’s All Weather Search and Rescue (AWSAR) bases will go offline during lunchtime today due to an employment dispute from the helicopter’s operators.

CHC Ireland, which operates the Irish Coast Guard search and rescue helicopter service, announced a Safety Stand down for bases in Sligo, Shannon, Dublin and Waterford from

12pm to 2pm today.

Shannon and Dublin SAR bases will be offline from noon to 1pm today and Sligo and Waterford will be offline from 1PM until 2PM.

During these times two helicopters will be online for the duration of the Safety Stand Down.

The dispute comes as a result of the state choosing not to renew the €670 million contract with CHC Ireland from 2025 onwards and instead choosing to offer the contract to Bristow Ireland Limited.

CHC Ireland has said that a “lack of confirmation on continuity of employment” has led to elevated levels of stress amongst staff.

CHC’s Director of Operations for Ireland, Rob Tatten said:

“It is incumbent on us to protect the safety and wellbeing of our staff. By taking this necessary measure we can ensure that we continue to operate safely, without outside distractions and remain focused on the life-saving work we do for The Irish Coast Guard.”

Prior to its contract not being renewed, CHC Ireland had come in for criticism following the deaths of four crew members in a crash off the Mayo coast.

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick, Captain Mark Duffy, winchman Ciarán Smith and winch operator Paul Ormsby all lost their lives after Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 crashed at Blackrock island off the Mayo coast on 14 March, 2017.

The final Air Accident Investigation Unit report made a number of criticisms about the Irish Coast Guard and CHC Ireland.