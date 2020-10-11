'Lucky escape' for pair rescued from cliff at Howth

TWO PEOPLE HAD to be rescued by the Irish Coast Guard in Howth earlier today, after they were stuck in a “precarious” position on the cliffs.

The coast guard received reports this afternoon of two people – an adult and a teenager – who had got stuck 50ft above the shore while trying to climb the 100ft cliff face near the Baily Lighthouse at Howth.

A rescue team winched the pair to another team at the top of the cliff.

A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said: “Both the air and land Coast Guard Rescue teams were quickly on the scene and located an adult and teenager stuck in a very precarious position on the cliffs requiring immediate extraction.”

The teenager suffered a leg injury while try to ascend the cliff and had to be stretchered to an ambulance.

“This was a lucky escape for the two casualties. Due to the quick response by the public in calling 999 and giving an accurate location of the incident, rescue teams were able to quickly deploy,” the spokesperson said.

“We would continue to encourage people to contact the Coast Guard on 999 or 112 if they see someone who may get into trouble on the water, cliffs or beach. Never assume somebody else has made the call.”