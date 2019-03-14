Residential property prices have risen by 5.6% in the space of a year

RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICES have risen by 5.6% nationally over the 12 months to January, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

This compares with an increase of 6.4% in the year to December and an increase of 11.8% in the twelve months to January 2018.

In Dublin, residential property prices rose by 1.9% in the year to January. House prices have risen by 2.3% and apartment prices have risen by 1.6%.

The highest house price growth in the capital was in South Dublin at 4%. The lowest growth was in Fingal at 2.6%.

Residential property prices in Ireland, excluding Dublin, were 9.5% higher in the year to January. House prices were up 8.5% and apartment prices were up 18.6%.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in property prices was the midwest at 16.5%, while the smallest rise was recorded in the mideast at 5.1%.

Source: CSO.ie

Changing times

Overall, the national index is 18.4% lower than its highest level in 2007.

Dublin residential property prices are 22.4% lower than their February 2007 peak.

Residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 21.7% lower than their May 2007 peak.

Property prices nationally have increased by 82.1% since early 2013.

Dublin residential property prices have risen 92.3% from their February 2012 low, whilst residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 80.1% higher than at the trough, which was in May 2013.

All the data can be found here.