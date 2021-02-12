Government drive to 'upskill and reskill' people in the hospitality sector

Pubs have been closed for almost 12 months.

THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced two courses aimed aimed at providing “upskilling and reskilling” opportunities to those who work in the hospitality sector.

The sector has been devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic with restaurants closed for most of the past year and pubs shuttered for 11 months in a row.

The new courses are being run by SOLAS and Education and Training Boards across the country and are free of charge.

The Department of Further and Higher Education says that the aim of the courses is upskill people in both supervisory roles and other employees.

The skills being targeted are finance, people management, customer care, digital skills, communications and strategic planning.

The courses will also have an environmental element that will focus on green and sustainability skills.

“Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on our economy and the hospitality sector has been badly impacted,” Minister Simon Harris said ahead of the launch of the programmes this morning.

“The sector has temporarily had to close and I want to ensure we use this time to support the sector in preparing for when they can resume business. The hospitality and tourism sectors are vital to the Irish economy and we must support it to recover and grow.”

Further details can be found on the government’s The Right Course website.