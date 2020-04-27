This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 27 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lobby group seeks government help to save 90% of restaurants from permanent closure

The RAI has put forward a plan to help the sector recover and retain 120,000 jobs.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 27 Apr 2020, 9:03 AM
7 minutes ago 668 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5084578
Image: Shutterstock/Prostock-studio
Image: Shutterstock/Prostock-studio

URGENT ACTION IS needed to prevent the permanent closure of 90% of restaurants in the coming months, the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) has said. 

The RAI, the lobby group for the restaurant and hospitality sector, has put forward a nine-point recovery plan to help the industry recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

It said 120,000 jobs are at risk as 90% of restaurants remain closed in Ireland at the moment. The group said that without “urgent action” from the government, these jobs are at risk of permanent loss. 

“Our plan which is the only viable solution for restaurants is on the desks of ministers and departments. We are seeking urgent action to save and recover our industry as nine out of 10 Restaurants face permanent closure in the months ahead without urgent action,” the CEO of the RAI, Adrian Cummins, said. 

The nine points focus on VAT rates, rent, insurance and wage supports among other issues.

It asks for a 0% VAT rate for the sector during this emergency period and for 12 months after. This would then revert to a 9% rate for five years. 

It also suggested that the government could supplement rent by 60% for commercial lease holders, the landlord could reduce the rate by 20% and the tenant pays the following 20% for 12 months of the crisis. 

For workers in the sector, it asked for continued wage supports until a vaccine is found.  

Other supports include writing off rates for restaurants and hotels during the crisis period and banning utility providers from cutting off service while businesses stay closed. 

The RAI is a member of Hospitality Europe, an association of restaurants and hotels in the EU. This group is seeking a unified European level approach to the recovery of the sector.

Separately, an independent restaurant group Save Our Restaurant Coalition produced its plan to help restaurants recover.

The plan focuses on government support through grants covering fixed costs, continuing employment supports and directing banks to deal with debt sensitively. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie