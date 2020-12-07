#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Monday 7 December 2020
Advertisement

Government makes plea against restaurant 'no shows' and customers staying longer 'buying rounds'

Government official Liz Canavan said today that pubs and restaurants “had a good weekend”.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 7 Dec 2020, 12:21 PM
8 minutes ago 1,403 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5291201
Assistant Secretary General at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan.
Image: Leon Farrell
Assistant Secretary General at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan.
Assistant Secretary General at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan.
Image: Leon Farrell

THE GOVERNMENT IS urging people not to be a restaurant ‘no show’ by not turning up for bookings without cancelling if they can’t make it. 

Speaking at a briefing today, Assistant Secretary General at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said it was “big weekend” for restaurants that reopened but added that people should also reconsider making a booking if they will be spending time with a vulnerable person over Christmas. 

In preventing the spread of Covid-19, Canavan said that “every contact counts” and that people should “think about what your choices are”. 

“If you want to spend some time with someone you love over Christmas, and that person is more vulnerable to Covid-19, then don’t meet up with friends for a meal, maybe meet outdoors for a walk and a coffee instead,” she said. 

Under the guidelines for restaurants reopening, bookings are limited to six people per table with one metre spacing per table and an limit of 1 hour and 45 minutes for sittings. 

Canavan this morning made a plea to restaurant and pub owners on this rule, asking them not to allow “customers to stay a bit longer at a table because they’re happy to stay there and are buying rounds”. 

Over the weekend, the The Restaurants Association of Ireland complained about reports of ‘no show’ bookings, where customers failed to turn up despite confirming they planned to attend. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Similar complaints were made over the summer when restaurants reopened.

Canavan addressed this issue this morning, asking people to cancel a booking if they cannot make it. 

“Restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants have reported a positive first weekend of reopening,” she said. 

“People are reminded to play their part and follow the guidelines and do remember that, if you can’t make a booking, please call. It has been a difficult year for restaurants, so let’s not add to the pressure and lost income by becoming a no show.”

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie