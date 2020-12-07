Government makes plea against restaurant 'no shows' and customers staying longer 'buying rounds'

THE GOVERNMENT IS urging people not to be a restaurant ‘no show’ by not turning up for bookings without cancelling if they can’t make it.

Speaking at a briefing today, Assistant Secretary General at the Department of the Taoiseach Liz Canavan said it was “big weekend” for restaurants that reopened but added that people should also reconsider making a booking if they will be spending time with a vulnerable person over Christmas.

In preventing the spread of Covid-19, Canavan said that “every contact counts” and that people should “think about what your choices are”.

“If you want to spend some time with someone you love over Christmas, and that person is more vulnerable to Covid-19, then don’t meet up with friends for a meal, maybe meet outdoors for a walk and a coffee instead,” she said.

Under the guidelines for restaurants reopening, bookings are limited to six people per table with one metre spacing per table and an limit of 1 hour and 45 minutes for sittings.

Canavan this morning made a plea to restaurant and pub owners on this rule, asking them not to allow “customers to stay a bit longer at a table because they’re happy to stay there and are buying rounds”.

Over the weekend, the The Restaurants Association of Ireland complained about reports of ‘no show’ bookings, where customers failed to turn up despite confirming they planned to attend.

Similar complaints were made over the summer when restaurants reopened.

Canavan addressed this issue this morning, asking people to cancel a booking if they cannot make it.

“Restaurants and pubs operating as restaurants have reported a positive first weekend of reopening,” she said.

“People are reminded to play their part and follow the guidelines and do remember that, if you can’t make a booking, please call. It has been a difficult year for restaurants, so let’s not add to the pressure and lost income by becoming a no show.”