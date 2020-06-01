Restaurant street tables to be trialled as part of Limerick council's recovery plans

RESTAURANTS IN LIMERICK city are to be allowed provide street tables as part of a proposed trial initiative by Limerick City and County Council to support local businesses as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Other measures planned include a food trail to support ‘alfresco’ dining, drive-in gigs and movies, night-time markets, and street performances.

The Council said it is to “embrace a range of Summer 2020 measures by transforming Limerick into a pop-up urban playground for citizens, allowing performance spaces and programming bespoke activities unique to Limerick”.

“These will range from pedestrianising some of the city centre to facilitating hospitality and other retailers bring their businesses out on the streets and help them trade through the social distancing restrictions that will apply as they resume operations.”

A similar plan is been mooted for local towns and villages.

The measures will be introduced at:

Catherine Street

Denmark Street

Upper Denmark Street

Robert Street

Howley’s Quay

Nicholas Street

Some instances will involve removal of parking, local footpath widening, partial road closures and temporary traffic management, the Council stated.

The programme is also being front loaded by intensive street cleaning, with a number of streets already completed.

A number of measures are also proposed to improve safety for cyclists with extensions to cycle paths and increasing cycle parking facilities.

Other measures being considered to give businesses an edge, and to encourage the public back into the city centre, will include animations from 3D street art to creating giant games and pop-up street spectacle events.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

There are also plans to support the local entertainment industry by investigating using city boardwalks as street performance spaces.

An advisory speed limit of 25kph in the core city centre will be introduced as proposed measures will be examined to make more pedestrian friendly changes and to provide space for local open-air events across Summer 2020.

The proposed measures have been developed in conjunction with Limerick Chamber and other stakeholders and must meet and adapt to the public health guidelines. The National Transport Authority is also involved in the programme, and has committed funding to the proposals.

A public consultation period of two weeks is open until the 12 June 2020. Members of the public are being asked for their feedback and suggestions by emailing ecdev@limerick.ie, which will then be fed back to the elected members and other stakeholders for review.