This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 21 °C Tuesday 4 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Restaurants and pubs serving food will have to close at 11pm from Monday, Taoiseach says

The government has decided against allowing pubs that don’t serve food to reopen on 10 August.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 7:57 PM
37 minutes ago 22,144 Views 54 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5167695
Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD arriving for Cabinet at Dublin Castle.
Image: Sam Boal
Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD arriving for Cabinet at Dublin Castle.
Taoiseach Micheal Martin TD arriving for Cabinet at Dublin Castle.
Image: Sam Boal

RESTAURANTS AND PUBS serving food will have to close at 11 o’clock at night from next Monday, the Taoiseach has confirmed this evening.

The government has decided against allowing pubs that don’t serve food to reopen on 10 August, delaying their reopening for a second time.

Hotel bars, nightclubs and casinos will also remain closed; this will be reviewed again on 31 August. 

“I wouldn’t use the word curfew now,” said Martin, when stating that restaurants and pubs will have to close by 11pm.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar added that the “customers should be off the premises by 11″. He said restaurants can stay open beyond 11pm for takeaways, deliveries and for staff to clean up.

“What we want to stop is what was kind of happening, this was kind of happening, restaurants were almost operating as pubs,” said Varadkar. 

TheJournal.ie has sought clarity as to whether this announcement this evening will impact on the licensing laws governing opening hours. 

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adran Cummins said this evening that following tonight’s announcement by government the organisation has sought an urgent meeting with the Taoiseach to discuss the decision / rational to close restaurants and pubs serving food at 11pm.

Related Read

04.08.20 Phase Four postponed: Pubs to stay closed, five destinations taken off Green List, and masks mandatory in shops from 10 August

All other pubs were originally meant to reopen on 20 July as part of Phase Four, but this was postponed until 10 August. After an increase in cases, and with advice from NPHET taken into account, Cabinet has decided to delay the reopening of over 3,500 pubs again.

The Taoiseach said: “I want [pub owners] to know, that I have enormous sympathy for their plight. 

This virus is taking away their ability to earn a living. It is stopping them from providing a key service in the heart of many communities.

Reacting to this evening’s announcement, bodies representing pubs said the decision to postpone their reopening again will be met with “fury and despair” from the industry. 

In a statement this evening, the Licensed Vintners Association (LVA) and the Vintners Federation of Ireland (VFI) said the Government has “abandoned” 3,500 pubs across Ireland following the decision. 

“The majority of pubs across Ireland are still closed and they will now have to keep their doors shut for a minimum of 168 days, which represents 46% of a year,” the LVA and VFI said in a joint statement. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The groups said the sympathy being expressed by Government “will not save pub businesses or jobs”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (54)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie