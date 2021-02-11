Prolonged period of lockdown restrictions 'until the Easter period', says Taoiseach

THE MAJORITY OF the current lockdown restrictions are set to be extended “until the Easter period”, the Taoiseach has said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the Taoiseach said the government is “looking at a continuation of a high level of restrictions” into April.

Micheál Martin confirmed the strategy the government is pursuing is one of prolonged suppression of the virus and keeping the numbers down.

He told Newstalk this morning that people can assume Level 5 restrictions will largely remain in place until Easter, but said it would “take stock” in a couple of weeks time.

As stated repeatedly by those in government over the last few weeks, the priority remains the phased return of schools and construction.

In March and April there will be an increase in the numbers vaccinated, said Micheál Martin, telling his party members last night that the country would be in a much better space towards the middle of Quarter 2 this year.

A ‘refreshed’ Living with Covid plan will be published the week after next, but senior sources have said people shouldn’t expect any massive changes to the restrictions come March or April.

The Taoiseach said this morning that more “clarity” will be provided when the revised plan is published.

However, senior sources have said most shops and hospitality will remain closed beyond 5 March, and the 5km travel limit is likely to remain in place.

It will be the summer before pubs, restaurants, and hotels are expected to reopen, remaining closed until at least May.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has stated that he wants households to be allowed to meet outdoors after 5 March, stating the prolonged period of lockdown is having an impact on peoples’ mental health.

He has also said domestic holidays will be possible this summer. Level 4 restrictions (or Level 4 with modifications) is what Varadkar told his parliamentary party is on the cards after 5 March.

He confirmed to TheJournal.ie last week that he did not envisage outdoor dining to be permitted next month.

The Taoiseach has said restrictions and how they are lifted is dependent on numbers falling and vaccine roll out.

In terms of schools, the Taoiseach said this morning talks are underway with the unions about whether schools will return before Easter.

He said “next week there will have to be clarity on” the Leaving Cert, stating that it is important the students have class time.

“Therefore time is precious,” he said. He said priority is being placed on construction as there is a “social crisis” in terms of the availability of houses.

Speaking about inter-county GAA, Martin said there is still a possibility it will be allowed continue, but said that sport and what is permitted will be dealt with in the revised plan.

The government must strike a balance in terms of looking after people’s mental health.

Last night, the Tánaiste said the Covid numbers were going in the right direction, but that there is still a long way to go in the Covid battle and we are still well above the peak figures for the first wave last year.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly told the Fianna Fáil party last night that 900 GP practices will begin rollout of vaccines to over-85s next week, and gave credit to the IMO for its adaptability and stepping up to the logistical challenge of rolling out Pfizer and Moderna instead of AstraZeneca.

Martin said September is still the target for getting the majority of the population, stating that he believes the vaccination programme will pick up in the months ahead.

He said he could not provide timelines with precision as the availability of vaccine supply is not in his control. Martin is hopeful the Johnson & Johnson vaccine might be approved earlier than expected, perhaps in early April, and that would “make a real difference”.