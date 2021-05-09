#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 9 May 2021
Advertisement

Retailer's organisation says industry can't afford another lockdown

Retail Excellence says the sector will need major financial support from the government in the months ahead.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 9 May 2021, 11:14 AM
55 minutes ago 4,071 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5432538
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

AS BUSINESSES BRACE for the phased reopening of non-essential retail starting tomorrow, a group that represents the industry says that it is “critically important” that another lockdown is avoided.

Click and collect services and appointment-only shopping will resume tomorrow as Ireland’s phased loosening of coronavirus restrictions enters a new stage.

All retail stores, including non-essential shops, will be permitted to reopen from 17 May. 

Retail Excellence welcomed the reopening and noted that shoppers could be confident that retailers were maintaining the strictest Covid-19 guidelines.

“Finally the retail industry has a day it can look forward to. After over four months of a hard lockdown, added to a dismal 2020, retailers deserve a bit of good news and light at the end of the tunnel,” Duncan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence, said today. 

Graham added that retailers could not afford another lockdown after the year they had gone through.

Now, it is critically important that once we reopen, we stay open. Retailers have lost too much business and many are already on the brink so they cannot afford to shut their doors again under any circumstances.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The industry spokesman added that the sector will need major financial support from the government in the months ahead.

A range of other lockdown measures will also be eased tomorrow including the ban on intercounty travel for non-essential reasons, restrictions on visitors to gardens and personal services – such as hairdressers, barbers and beauticians – can reopen for customers with appointments.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie