All retail outlets can reopen from today - here's what you need to know

ALL NON-ESSENTIAL RETAIL outlets are permitted to reopen from this morning, following the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Shops opened on a click-and-collect basis last Monday, and there’s further easing of restrictions to come in the early weeks of June as hotels and then restaurants and bars open for outdoor service.

Face coverings are still mandatory to wear for customers and staff alike in the shops today – with the usual exemptions.

Other public health measures you might expect will also be in place, including hand sanitisers around stores, while many outlets have promised enhanced cleaning routines and processes.

Social distancing will also be enforced by way of signs and floor markings in larger and smaller stores.

Swedish furniture superstore Ikea said in a press statement that they will even have social distancing ‘wardens’ to help customers and ensure social distancing guidelines are followed in their Ballymun and Carrickmines stores.

Customers can expect store customer numbers to be reduced and to be monitored in many outlets.

Ikea will have a new “traffic light system” to monitor this, while Dundrum Town Centre in Dublin said it will also be monitoring live occupancy levels.

Some large retailers may operate online queueing – including Kildare Village, which says people can scan QR codes at boutique entrances and will get sent messages telling them when they can come in.

Kildare Village has also said all customers will have their temperatures scanned on arrival.

If you’re planning to hit the shops today, remember sit-in dining in food courts is still not allowed, however, many will offer takeaway or delivery services.

The HSE has advised all customers to plan ahead before venturing out shopping. They have also advised shops to offer dedicated hours to people who are at high risk from Covid-19 and haven’t been vaccinated.

In some outlets, seating may be removed for improved customer safety – as is the case in Mahon Point Shopping Centre in Cork City. Dundrum Centre said in a press statement that they are providing additional outdoor seating.

Play areas for children will also remain closed, such as Ikea’s Småland. Lift capacities may be reduced to one person or one household, which Dundrum Shopping Centre has promised as have all Brown Thomas stores.

‘A landmark day’

Speaking ahead of the reopening, Duncan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence, said today is “a landmark day for the retail industry in Ireland and fantastic news for 280,000 retail employees around the country”.

“We eased back into trading with click and collect services and appointment-only shopping last week, and now retailers get the opportunity to fully welcome shoppers back into their stores after a long, hard four and a half months of the latest lockdown.”

Graham said this easing of restrictions is different to those that happened in the past.

“Thankfully, our vaccination rollout is picking up pace and we have had strong assurances from the Government that we are not going backwards. Finally, this means that retailers can plan for the weeks and months ahead with the sort of confidence that has been missing for over a year,” he stated.

With reporting by Órla Ryan