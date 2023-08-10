Siptu asks Govt whether retained firefighters' dole payments have been 'deliberately blocked'

TRADE UNION SIPTU has said it has sought answers on whether social protection payments are being “deliberately blocked” for retained firefighters.

It has claimed to have received reports across the country that its members are “having their payments refused because of the strike”.

The 2,000-strong part-time service, who provides fire and first responder emergency services, has been engaged in industrial action for the past two months due to staffing numbers.

Approximately one third of fire fighters – around 550 in all – are supported by social protection payments according to Siptu.

Siptu has now written to the government’s Social Protection minister, Heather Humphreys, to highlight concerns that payments are not being processed.

SIPTU Sector Organiser, Brendan O’Brien, said clarification was needed from Humphreys.

“We are receiving reports from across the country that retained firefighters are having their payments refused because of the strike,” O’Brien said.

“Retained Fire Fighter work is part time and precarious, with firefighters available on an ‘if and when’ basis. They are on strike from this employment but remain available for other work in the normal way.

“There is therefore no reason whatsoever that social protection payments should be stopped or withheld. We call on the Minister to issue a clarification on this matter without delay.”

The union said the payments were a “vital lifeline” to many retained firefighters who do not have second jobs.

Its public administration and community divisional organiser Karan O’Loughlin said that it is very difficult for retained firefighters to find employment which will release workers regularly at little notice to attend serious incidents.

O’Loughlin accused the Government of “trying to break this dispute” and said any attempt to deliberately withhold payments would be a “despicable” tactic.

Yesterday, Siptu’s national retained firefighter committee said that union members will “go dark” on Saturday morning, meaning there will be no internal communications with management other than life saving information.

The union has outlined how retained firefighters face needing to be available 24 hours per day, seven days per week throughout the year, with a staffing crisis now the result.