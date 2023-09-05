Retained firefighters vote to accept WRC proposals to resolve industrial dispute

RETAINED FIREFIGHTERS HAVE voted to accept proposals from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to resolve their industrial dispute, trade union Siptu has said.

This follows intensive consultation last week and a secret ballot.

The 2,000-strong part-time fire service, which provides fire and first responder emergency services, had been engaged in industrial action for over two months due to staffing numbers and a dispute over pay.

Many firefighters are unable to take annual leave due to staffing shortages and they have also seen their incomes reduced due to reductions in call outs over the last number of years, the union stated, according to Siptu.

In a statement today, Siptu divisional organiser Karan O Loughlin said: “This has been a protracted battle to bring the poor terms and conditions for retained firefighters into the public domain and to begin the process of rebuilding the service.

“While today’s vote ends the current strike, it does not end that battle.”

She said Siptu representatives will write to the employers and to the Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien “immediately”.

“We will advise of the acceptance of the [WRC] document and seek to engage in discussions in respect of the retainer and the rollout of the WRC terms, especially those clauses that relate to recruitment, pay and time off,” O Loughlin said.

“We will be making it clear that we expect the terms of the WRC document to be delivered in full and in a timely manner. We also expect that the political commitments in respect of the next movement on the retainer will be delivered in full.”

The Siptu national elected committee is to meet this morning to plan phase two of the process.

Siptu’s sector organiser Brendan O’Brien said: “The retained firefighters are battle scarred after many years of struggle over these issues. While the WRC document does not deliver a cure for all that ails the Retained Fire Service, it has created a path forward to commence the transformation that the service needs.

“Firefighters are to be commended for their steadfast solidarity to each other and to their communities during this very difficult dispute.”