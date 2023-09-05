Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 5 September 2023 Dublin: 21°C
Alamy Stock Photo File image of fire engines outside a fire station in Co Cork
# Industrial Action
Retained firefighters vote to accept WRC proposals to resolve industrial dispute
Retained firefighters had been engaged in industrial action between June and mid-August.
2.1k
5
1 hour ago

RETAINED FIREFIGHTERS HAVE voted to accept proposals from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) to resolve their industrial dispute, trade union Siptu has said. 

This follows intensive consultation last week and a secret ballot. 

The 2,000-strong part-time fire service, which provides fire and first responder emergency services, had been engaged in industrial action for over two months due to staffing numbers and a dispute over pay. 

Many firefighters are unable to take annual leave due to staffing shortages and they have also seen their incomes reduced due to reductions in call outs over the last number of years, the union stated, according to Siptu. 

In a statement today, Siptu divisional organiser Karan O Loughlin said: “This has been a protracted battle to bring the poor terms and conditions for retained firefighters into the public domain and to begin the process of rebuilding the service. 

“While today’s vote ends the current strike, it does not end that battle.” 

She said Siptu representatives will write to the employers and to the Minister for Housing and Local Government Darragh O’Brien “immediately”. 

“We will advise of the acceptance of the [WRC] document and seek to engage in discussions in respect of the retainer and the rollout of the WRC terms, especially those clauses that relate to recruitment, pay and time off,” O Loughlin said. 

“We will be making it clear that we expect the terms of the WRC document to be delivered in full and in a timely manner. We also expect that the political commitments in respect of the next movement on the retainer will be delivered in full.”

The Siptu national elected committee is to meet this morning to plan phase two of the process. 

Siptu’s sector organiser Brendan O’Brien said: “The retained firefighters are battle scarred after many years of struggle over these issues. While the WRC document does not deliver a cure for all that ails the Retained Fire Service, it has created a path forward to commence the transformation that the service needs.

“Firefighters are to be commended for their steadfast solidarity to each other and to their communities during this very difficult dispute.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
5
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     