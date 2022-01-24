#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Monday 24 January 2022
Advertisement

Retired priest accused of assaulting boy over 50 years ago in High Court bid to halt trial

The judge adjourned the matter to a date in March.

By Aodhan O Faolain Monday 24 Jan 2022, 3:50 PM
1 hour ago 11,230 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5663450
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

A RETIRED CATHOLIC priest accused of sexually assaulting a male over 50 years ago has brought a High Court action aimed at halting his trial before the Circuit Criminal Court.

The man, who is aged in his late 80s, claims that he cannot get a fair trial on grounds including that he suffers from cognitive difficulties, including dementia that fundamentally affect his ability to defend the allegations against him.

The accused, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, denies the allegations.

While he has attempted to address the accusations the accused man’s treating physician has stated in a report that the man’s condition is such that he cannot instruct his legal team, understand the trial proceedings, or give evidence in his defence during his trial.

He is charged with over 40 counts of indecent assault, committed on a then young male between 1967 and 1972.

The alleged assaults are said to have occurred at various locations in South Dublin, including in a room in the facility where the priest lived, a nearby shed, and on wasteland.

It is alleged that the priest came to know the boy through a school, and its football team, that complainant had attended.

The male was primary school student at the time the offences are alleged to have occurred.

The charges are currently pending before the Circuit Criminal Court.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of his criminal trial.

The court heard that the complainant first made statements to the gardaí about the alleged abuse two years ago, and the priest was charged with the offences last year.

In addition to the man’s health, it is further submitted that he is prejudiced by the passage of time, and at trial would be unable to access documents or witnesses that would support his defence.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In his judicial reviews proceedings against the DPP, Ireland and the Attorney General the man seeks various orders and declarations including an injunction prohibiting his trial from taking place.

Permission to bring the challenge was granted on an ex-parte basis by Mr Justice Charles Meenan today.

The judge adjourned the matter to a date in March.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie