Retired soldier brings High Court action over being prescribed anti-Malaria drug for overseas service

He spent 25 years in the Defence Forces including periods in Liberia and Chad.

By Aodhan O Faolain Friday 21 Jun 2019, 10:59 PM
File photo
A RETIRED SOLDIER has claimed before the High Court that he should never have been prescribed the anti-malaria drug known as Larium while serving overseas with the Defence Forces.

Anthony Moore, who spent 25 years in the military, claims his mental and physical health has suffered greatly a result of taking of Mefloquine Hydrochloride, or Larium, when he served in Liberia in 2005 and 2006, and Chad in 2008.

The 53-year-old, from Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 claims that, following his deployment to Liberia, he began to experience problems, which he put down to working in a humid and hot environment.

However, he also began experiencing physical pain, stomach cramps, hallucinations and sleep deprivation, and that his family life has also been affected, all of which he attributes to taking Larium.

As a result, Mr Moore has brought a personal injuries damages claim against the Minister for Defence, Ireland and the Attorney General.

He claims the defendants were negligent and failed to take reasonable steps or precautions for his health and safety by prescribing and administering Larium to him.

The claims are denied, and the state claims the action should be struck out on grounds including Mr Moore’s delay in bringing his action.

The case came before Mr Justice David Keane at the High Court on Friday and is expected to take several weeks to hear.

The Judge is hearing a preliminary issue in the case relating to the discovery by the defendants concerning Mr Moore’s medical records.

The matter will resume early next week.

