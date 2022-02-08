#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 8 February 2022
Advertisement

Grants for over €25,000 for retrofitting homes approved by Cabinet

The government is also expected to offer low-interest loans to households.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 8 Feb 2022, 2:32 PM
1 hour ago 11,511 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5676921
File image of a home being insulated.
Image: Shutterstock/Serhii Krot
File image of a home being insulated.
File image of a home being insulated.
Image: Shutterstock/Serhii Krot

A SCHEME AIMED at reducing the cost of retrofitting homes to make them more energy-efficient has been approved by Cabinet.

Under the plans people will be able to avail of grants to cover up to half the cost of deep retrofits for their homes.  

Grants of more than €25,000 will be offered for private homes to cover some of the costs. 

In addition to the grants, the government is also expected to offer low-interest loans to households to cover the costs.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan brought a proposal on this to Cabinet today and it has been given the green light.

Half a million homes will be retrofitted by 2030 under government plans.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In an interview with The Journal last year, junior minister Ossian Smyth said that retrofitting insulation into houses should help to reduce electricity bills and use.

“One of the main things is insulating people’s homes and making them warm in their house so they have lower electricity bills,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie