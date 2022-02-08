Grants for over €25,000 for retrofitting homes approved by Cabinet

A SCHEME AIMED at reducing the cost of retrofitting homes to make them more energy-efficient has been approved by Cabinet.

Under the plans people will be able to avail of grants to cover up to half the cost of deep retrofits for their homes.

Grants of more than €25,000 will be offered for private homes to cover some of the costs.

In addition to the grants, the government is also expected to offer low-interest loans to households to cover the costs.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan brought a proposal on this to Cabinet today and it has been given the green light.

Half a million homes will be retrofitted by 2030 under government plans.

In an interview with The Journal last year, junior minister Ossian Smyth said that retrofitting insulation into houses should help to reduce electricity bills and use.

“One of the main things is insulating people’s homes and making them warm in their house so they have lower electricity bills,” he said.