This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 19 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Retrofit scheme: Pre-deadline applications WILL be processed despite closure

The minister has sought to assure homeowners worried about the end of the pilot programme.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 19 Aug 2019, 2:44 PM
41 minutes ago 1,821 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4772498
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

ALL APPLICANTS TO the now-closed Deep Retrofit Pilot programme who made a submission before the July deadline will have their applications processed, Environment Minister Richard Bruton said today.

The move offers reassurance to homeowners applying to the scheme after they were told last week that all open applications were suspended.

Bruton made the pledge today after a meeting with the chief executive of Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), which was operating the scheme.

The programme was launched in 2017 and committed funding for people looking to perform a “deep retrofit” on their homes, meaning to significantly upgrade and improve their energy efficiency.

The SEAI pilot grant was to provide 50% towards the cost of the deep retrofit, which can run into well over €100,000 to have done.

Last week it was announced there was no more funding for the scheme, angering homeowners who had applied to it and left in limbo.

The pilot closed to applications on 19 July, with those who submitted before this date under the assumption the grant would be provided.

In June, Bruton said that 219 of the 265 applications submitted this year remained “under evaluation”.

Speaking today, the minister has said that any applications made before this date would be “assessed and honoured in line with the existing terms and conditions of the scheme”.

“The SEAI have assured me that they will immediately recommence evaluation of the applications on hand and I expect that letters of offer will begin to issue from early September 2019 to all eligible applicants. I would stress that works should not commence until you receive approval to proceed,” Bruton said.

Given the huge level of interest in this scheme, I believe that putting applications received on hold while a new review is carried out is not providing enough certainty given the huge amount of work and energy that home owners and contractors have done to bring applications to this point.

It had been understood that applicants needed to have their refurbishment completed by the end of September to qualify for reimbursement for the retrofit.

The minister has said today that this is not the case and assured contractors and homeowners that the October deadline to complete retrofitting works will not apply, with completion dates likely to move into 2020 for new grants offered.

The grants are to be drawn down in installments with most funding drawn down in 2019.

Climate action

The government’s Climate Action Plan targets the retrofitting of 500,000 homes as part of wider efforts to tackle climate change.

The pilot scheme predates this action plan and the minister said today that a new taskforce is being established to develop a new model to ensure that retrofitting continues.

“We need to move from individual and small-scale initiatives to a much more scaled up model,” the minister said.

Not only will these upgrades help us deliver on our climate commitments, but they will result in cleaner, healthier, warmer homes and will save homeowners money through cheaper energy bills.

“The new model will group home retrofits in the same area together to reduce costs, develop easy pay back mechanisms like through your electricity bill, and get access to new smart finance and loan options.”

The department said that such pay back mechanisms could be similar to the Bike to Work scheme and allow homeowners pay for upgrades through utility bills.

The idea is that homeowners who retrofit their homes would have lower utility bills due to energy savings.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie