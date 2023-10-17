Reuters calls for 'transparent investigation' after reporter was killed during Israeli shelling

REUTERS NEWS AGENCY has called on Israeli forces to conduct a full transparent investigation into the death of a reporter at the border with Lebanon.

In a video posted to X, fromerly Twitter, Reuters Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni said the staffer “was just doing his job”.

Issam Abdallah, who has been described as a “talented and passionate journalist”, was killed on 13 October while he was filming cross-border fire between Israel and Lebanon.

The shelling was in response to Hezbollah fire that was sent into Israel from south Lebanon.

Two other Reuters staffers, as well as reporters from AFP and Al Jazeera, were injured in the attack.

Reuters says eye-witnesses claimed the shell was Israeli.

“I am reiterating my call to the Israeli authorities, who have said they are investigating, to conduct a swift, thorough and transparent probe into what happened,” Galloni said.

“By transparent, I mean an investigation with clear evidence and explanation

I also reiterate my call to the Israeli Defence Forces for clarity regarding the terms of engagement in this conflict.”

She also asked Lebanon and any other authorities with information to make it available.

I urge all parties in this conflict to respect and work with all media to ensure the safety of journalists reporting in the region,” she continued.

“Reporting on world events with accuracy, integrity, independence and freedom from bias is core to what we stand for at Reuters, and it is critically important for our journalists to be able to do so safely.”