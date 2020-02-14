Revenue seizes €280k in cash from freight trailer in Rosslare

A JUDGE IN Gorey last night granted a three-month cash detention order on over €280,000 in cash seized in Rosslare.

On Wednesday, Revenue officers searched an unaccompanied freight trailer at Rosslare Europort as a result of routine profiling.

With the assistance of a mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Flynn, the cash was discovered in the floor of the freight trailer.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and has been detained by Revenue.

Investigations remain ongoing.