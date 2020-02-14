This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Revenue seizes €280k in cash from freight trailer in Rosslare

With the help of detector dog Flynn, Revenue officers seized the cash on Wednesday.

By Sean Murray Friday 14 Feb 2020, 8:53 AM
5 minutes ago 414 Views 1 Comment
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

A JUDGE IN Gorey last night granted a three-month cash detention order on over €280,000 in cash seized in Rosslare.

On Wednesday, Revenue officers searched an unaccompanied freight trailer at Rosslare Europort as a result of routine profiling.

With the assistance of a mobile x-ray scanner and detector dog Flynn, the cash was discovered in the floor of the freight trailer.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and has been detained by Revenue.

Investigations remain ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

