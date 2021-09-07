Revenue seize 864,000 illegal cigarettes in Dublin Port search

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized 864,000 cigarettes with an estimated retail value of €613,000 in a search operation at Dublin Port.

A spokesperson said that the find, if it had hit Irish streets, would have represented a potential loss to the Exchequer of €483,000.

The illegal cigarettes, branded ‘Marvel’, were discovered on board a vessel that had arrived into Ireland from Rotterdam.

“The search, which was carried out with the assistance of Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner led to the discovery of the cigarettes concealed within the load which was manifested as railway sleepers. Investigations are ongoing.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply and sale of illegal tobacco products.

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling they can contact Revenue in confidence on free phone number 1800 295 295,” the spokesperson said.