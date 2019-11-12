This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 12 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Revenue extends pay and file deadline after issues with online system

ROS was unavailable for a period of time this afternoon while Revenue’s technical team refreshed the system.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 12 Nov 2019, 4:40 PM
47 minutes ago 3,912 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4888648
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie

REVENUE HAS EXTENDED its pay and file deadline after issues with its online system today.

The deadline for filings was midnight tonight but Revenue said its online system ROS experienced very heavy usage volumes and this caused intermittent downtime for some users.

Between 3,000 and 4,000 returns were being filed per hour throughout the morning. Revenue said that it was still possible to file returns but the volume of submissions were less than expected after these issues started.

“Revenue’s technical team took time to fully refresh the system, which resulted in the ROS system being unavailable for a period of time this afternoon,” it said in a statement. “The ROS system is now operational again and Revenue’s technical team will keep the system and its performance under constant review.

“Revenue acknowledges the difficulties these issues have caused for taxpayers and agents and has announced an extension to the deadline until 6pm tomorrow, 13 November 2019.”

It apologised for the inconvenience caused.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie