Revenue extends pay and file deadline after issues with online system

REVENUE HAS EXTENDED its pay and file deadline after issues with its online system today.

The deadline for filings was midnight tonight but Revenue said its online system ROS experienced very heavy usage volumes and this caused intermittent downtime for some users.

Between 3,000 and 4,000 returns were being filed per hour throughout the morning. Revenue said that it was still possible to file returns but the volume of submissions were less than expected after these issues started.

“Revenue’s technical team took time to fully refresh the system, which resulted in the ROS system being unavailable for a period of time this afternoon,” it said in a statement. “The ROS system is now operational again and Revenue’s technical team will keep the system and its performance under constant review.

“Revenue acknowledges the difficulties these issues have caused for taxpayers and agents and has announced an extension to the deadline until 6pm tomorrow, 13 November 2019.”

It apologised for the inconvenience caused.