Friday 3 November 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Revenue The drugs seized at Dublin Port.
Dublin Port
Revenue seize drugs worth €4.6 million in Dublin and Athlone
Herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €4.2 million was discovered concealed in large steel containers at Dublin Port.
2.2k
0
47 minutes ago

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized drugs worth €4.6 million in separate operations in Dublin and Athlone. 

Some 210kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €4.2 million was seized at Dublin Port today as a result of “risk profiling” and with the assistance of detector dog Waffle. 

The drugs were found concealed in large steel containers within three pallets originating from Germany. They were destined for an address in Dublin.

Revenue said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Photo 5 Detector Dog Waffle Dublin Port €4.2 million seizure 03.11.2023 Revenue Detector dog Waffle assisted in today's operation. Revenue

In a separate operation at the port, a further 10kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €200,000 was seized when officers stopped and searched a vehicle which had arrived from the UK. 

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested following the operation and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act), 1996 at a Garda Station in Dublin. 

Yesterday, Revenue officers discovered over 1.99kgs of ketamine, 313g of MDMA tablets, 118g of MDMA powder and 31g of cocaine in Athlone.

The drugs, with an estimated value of over €147,500, were discovered in parcels which had originated in the Netherlands. They were destined for addresses in Dublin.

In another operation yesterday, as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog James, officers seized over 9kg of cannabis resin with an estimated value of €54,000 at a premises in Dublin.

The drugs were discovered in a parcel which had originated in Spain. 

“These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs,” a spokesperson said.

Jane Moore
