#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Thursday 29 July 2021
Advertisement

Man arrested as gardaí and Revenue seize €44,000 worth of drugs

Officers seized MDMA, ecstasy tablets and cannabis plants.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 29 Jul 2021, 10:49 PM
33 minutes ago 3,173 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5509946
An image of the drugs seized by gardaí and Revenue officers today.
Image: An Garda Síochána
An image of the drugs seized by gardaí and Revenue officers today.
An image of the drugs seized by gardaí and Revenue officers today.
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ AND REVENUE officers seized drugs worth an estimated €43,000 today following the search of a property in the Terenure area of Dublin.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs, which included 281 grams of MDMA, 2,600 ecstasy tablets and five cannabis plants.

He is being detained at Terenure garda station.

The seizure was made as the result of a multi-agency operation. Revenue said it was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie