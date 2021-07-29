Man arrested as gardaí and Revenue seize €44,000 worth of drugs

An image of the drugs seized by gardaí and Revenue officers today.

GARDAÍ AND REVENUE officers seized drugs worth an estimated €43,000 today following the search of a property in the Terenure area of Dublin.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the seizure of drugs, which included 281 grams of MDMA, 2,600 ecstasy tablets and five cannabis plants.

He is being detained at Terenure garda station.

The seizure was made as the result of a multi-agency operation. Revenue said it was part of ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.