Revenue seizes over €177,000 in cash from passenger at Dublin Airport

Revenue officers discovered the cash during a routine search of a man from South Africa.

By Adam Daly Thursday 11 Jul 2019, 11:51 AM
23 minutes ago 3,390 Views 7 Comments
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS FROM Dublin Airport seized over €175,000 in cash last Saturday.

Following routine profiling, revenue officers stopped and searched a man in his 40s from South Africa. 

The man, who was travelling to Dusseldorf, Germany, had €177,300 in cash hidden in his hand luggage as well as on his person.

Revenue officers seized the cash suspecting it to be the proceeds of or intended for use in criminal activity.  

On Monday at Dublin District Court revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge Patricia Harney.

Investigations into the case are ongoing. 

Adam Daly
