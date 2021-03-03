#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 3 March 2021
Over €140k worth of drugs found in items declared as action figures and coffee pods

The parcels were destined for various address throughout Ireland.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 3 Mar 2021, 10:40 PM
3 March 2021 (002) The parcels detained as part of today’s operation in Dublin Mail Centre were destined for addresses in Dublin, Waterford, Clare, Mayo, Offaly, Donegal and Northern Ireland. Source: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized drugs worth over €141,000 in two separate operations at Athlone and Dublin Mail Centres. 

As a result of routine operations today, over 4kgs of cannabis and 27 grams of cannabis oil and butane honey oil products were discovered by Dublin Revenue officers in parcels that originated in the USA, Canada, and Spain.

The parcels, destined for various address throughout the country, were declared as items such as art supplies, coffee pods, action figures and toys. Revenue estimates the drugs to have a combined value of almost €88,200. 

In a separate operation on Monday, Revenue officers at Athlone mail centre seized almost 7kgs of drugs and psychoactive substances including herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, hash cakes, benzodiazepines, and cannabis-infused jellies and chocolates. 

The packets, which originated from the UK, were declared as items such as hair bows, football memorabilia, and photos. The drugs have a combined estimated value of over  €53,500. 

1 March 2021 (002) The parcels detained as part of Monday’s operation in Athlone Mail Centre were destined for addressed in twenty counties. Source: Revenue

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. Anyone with information regarding smuggling can contact Revenue on 1800 295 295. 

