Gardaí issue warning following increase in reports of fraudulent Revenue texts and calls

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID they have had an increase in reports from members of the public receiving fraudulent texts, emails and calls purporting to be from Revenue.

An Garda Síochána said the fraudsters are seeking the person’s personal data in these cases.

“Never respond to unsolicited text messages / emails requesting personal data,” gardaí warned.

This warning comes after Revenue yesterday issued a statement reminding taxpayers that it never sends text messages (SMS) requiring the provision of personal information via links, pop-up windows, reply text or email.

Anyone who receives such as text message should delete it immediately, Revenue warned.

Revenue said there has been a circulation of a number of scam text messages, purporting to come from Revenue, that contain a link to a fraudulent website which seeks personal information (such as PPSN, name, address, date of birth) from taxpayers.

“Taxpayers that have provided personal information in response to fraudulent text messages should immediately contact their bank or credit card company,” Revenue said.

“For additional security, Revenue also advises that these taxpayers change their MyAccount password at the earliest opportunity,” it said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Taxpayers can securely send and receive correspondence to and from Revenue by using MyEnquiries, a secure online enquiry facility, available in ROS and MyAccount.”

Further advice and information can be found on Revenue’s security page.