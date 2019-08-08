€10k worth of herbal cannabis found hidden in tin of slimming product

The cannabis was concealed in a tin of slimming product

REVENUE OFFICERS IN Dublin have seized €10,000 worth of herbal cannabis that was hidden in a tin of slimming product.

With the help of detector dog Bailey, officers discovered the half kilo of drugs at a Dublin mail centre.

Sent from Canada, the cannabis-in-a-tin was destined for an address in Dublin.

Investigations remain ongoing, Revenue said.

In a separate case, officers at Dublin Port seized 980 litres of wine after routine examinations of vehicles arriving from France.

The wine had a total retail value of €14,000, and would have represented a loss to the Exchequer of €7,000.