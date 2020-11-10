#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 10 November 2020
Revenue seizes ketamine worth €600,000 after Dublin house searched

A 26-year-old man was arrested and detained in Crumlin Garda Station.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 10 Nov 2020, 5:51 PM
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

REVENUE HAS SEIZED 10 kgs of ketamine with an estimated value of €600,000 today.

The seizure was made after a search was carried out, under warrant, at a house in the Crumlin area of Dublin.

A 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Crumlin Garda Station.

The seizure was made as part of a joint intelligence-led operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, and the Special Crime Taskforce.

This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
