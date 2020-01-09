Cannabis discovered inside a number of packages marked as 'children's toys' at Dublin Mail Centre

Cannabis seized by officers Source: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS AT the Dublin Mail Centre seized almost 1.2kg of cannabis with an estimated street value of €23,580 today.

The illegal drugs were discovered in six separate parcels which originated in the United States, the UK and Spain.

The concealed drugs were declared as ‘dog toys’, ‘Disney Frozen figure’, ‘children’s toys’ and ‘dried honeycomb’ and were destined for addresses in Dublin, Sligo and North Kildare.

Source: Revenue

Revenue detector dog Bailey was involved in the seizure.

In a separate incident, Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre seized approximately 1kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €10,000.

The drugs were discovered in two parcels which originated in the US. The concealed drugs were also declared as ‘toys’ and were destined for addresses in Dublin.

Source: Revenue

Cigarettes

Yesterday, in another separate incident, Revenue officers at Cork Airport seized 14,600 cigarettes of various brands including Marlboro, Lucky Strike, Camel blue and Winston Xspression.

The unstamped cigarettes were discovered following a positive indication by detector dog Eva and a subsequent search by Revenue Officers of the checked luggage of a male passenger arriving on a flight from Kiev, Ukraine via Amsterdam.

Detector dog Eva Source: Revenue

Investigations are ongoing in relation to all seizures.

The seizures come as part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity.

If businesses, or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on free-phone number 1800 295 295.