Revenue has seized cannabis, alcohol and cigarettes worth more than €183,000

REVENUE OFFICERS SEIZED more than €173,000 worth of herbal cannabis in packaging declared to be “coffee”, “clothes samples”, and “custom decals” yesterday as part of a routine operation.

The parcels containing more than 8.6 kgs of herbal cannabis were found at a Dublin premises with the help of detector dog Bailey.

The illegal drugs were discovered in packages coming from the US, Spain, and Canada and destined for addresses in Dublin and Cork.

In a separate incident last week, Revenue officers discovered and seized about 11,660 “L&M” brand cigarettes, 20 litres of spirits and almost 224 litres of beer at Rosslare Europort. The goods have a combined retail value of more than €10,200.

The smuggled cigarettes and alcohol were discovered with the help of detector dog Gus and Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner when Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish registered vehicle that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

A Polish national in his 40’s was questioned. Investigations are ongoing.